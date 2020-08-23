1/
Elizabeth J. Depra
1925 - 2020
Elizabeth J. Depra, Age 94 of DuBois, Pa, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Christ the King Manor. She formerly lived on Arminta Street in DuBois.

Born on September 3, 1925, in Creekside, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wensel & Agnes (Sims) Kline.

She was married to Samuel Depra, Jr in November of 1963 and he preceded her in death in March of 1986.

She lost a son, Paul Pavelko, Jr. in 1961. Elizabeth was one of ten children and only one brother and one sister survive.

Elizabeth is survived by 2 daughters, Diane Van Sice & Karen Joyce, both of DuBois, PA, 2 grandsons, Robert Celinski (Cathy) of Ridgway, PA & James Van Sice (Carla) of North Carolina and a great-granddaughter Kendra Celinski of Jeannette, PA.

During her productive years, Elizabeth was "June Cleaver" domestic. She enjoyed antiquing, home décor, gardening, sewing and helping family and friends; even strangers. she had a wonderful sense of humor and had a kind heart. Elizabeth did not fear leaving the world, assured of her salvation in Jesus Christ.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.

On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
