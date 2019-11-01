|
Elizabeth "Betty" June (Seitler) Muhitch, 92, DuBois, passed peacefully from this earthly life into the presence of her Savior on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Born December 21, 1926, in Austin, she was one of six children of the late Fred and Grace Seitler.
Betty was raised in Smethport, PA, and graduated from Smethport High School. She met and married the man of her dreams, Fred H. Muhitch, and settled in DuBois, PA, where they resided for over 50 years. Together they raised three children, Ron, Linda, and Pam. Betty invested her life in her family, church, and always had an open door policy of sharing life with neighbors, friends, and countless visitors. Betty placed her eternal faith in the saving work of Jesus Christ. As a loving stay-at-home mother, she was always her children's biggest fan and an integral part of her children's activities. She never missed a football game, wrestling match, Boy or Girl Scouts activity, piano recital, band or choral concert, and tolerated family camping trips. Betty was the biggest cheerleader at football games, marching band half-time shows, and music concerts at the DuBois Area High School. She loved children and faithfully served in the nursery at church as well as managed her own daycare center for families within the local community. Betty had many friends and shared her love with others in thoughtful ways by sending countless cards, pies, and fudge, and even giving people rides to church. She made an eternal impact in the lives of her loved ones. Betty's husband beat her to heaven in 2013. They shared over 58 years of marriage together.
Betty is survived by her children, Ron (Sheri) Muhitch, Wheaton, IL, Linda (Dennis) Scheuermann, Dallas, PA, and Pam (David) Dunmire, Punxsutawney, PA; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Andre, and Grace Scheuermann, Deanna (Tony) Morefield, Jeran Dunmire, April Astsorino, Aaron (Amanda) Dunmire, Greg (Carol) Muhitch, and Joseph (Lori) Muhitch, and ten great-grandchildren. Betty was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Friends and family will be received Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Reverends Joe Spack and Dennis Scheuermann officiating. Interment will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Bible Society at donate.americanbible.org or to the Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 1, 2019