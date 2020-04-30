Elizabeth "Betsy" Borden Reitz, 57, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully during the morning hours of Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
She was born on May 20, 1962, to the late David E. and Connie J. (Kelso) Borden in Brookville, PA; her mother survives her.
She graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1980 before earning an associate degree at Robert Morris College. Betsy married Alan L. Reitz on July 11, 1992, at the Brookville Presbyterian Church.
She worked at Matson's Insurance before moving to Pittsburgh where she lived for around a decade, working at the Klett Rooney Lieber & Schorling law firm and Deloitte Touche accounting firm. After she was married, and her family began to grow, she committed her life to being a loving wife and mother.
Betsy was a lifelong member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church. She had an everchanging enjoyment of life and enjoyed many things over the years, but always had an attachment to keeping up with current events and never missed a Steelers game. Along with keeping up with the world, she paid close attention to the changing lives of her family, especially the lives of her children and mother who meant everything to her. Betsy was a strong and spirited woman who conquered many things in life including cancer.
In addition to her husband, Alan, Betsy is survived by one daughter, Alanna Reitz of New Jersey; one son, Nicholas Reitz of Brookville, PA; and one sister, Brenda (Jim) O'Shea of Rochester, PA.
A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. The broadcast will start on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker. An additional celebration of life will take place at a later date at the Brookville Presbyterian Church. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brookville Presbyterian Church or the Hahne Cancer Center.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/28545 into your web browser.
She was born on May 20, 1962, to the late David E. and Connie J. (Kelso) Borden in Brookville, PA; her mother survives her.
She graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1980 before earning an associate degree at Robert Morris College. Betsy married Alan L. Reitz on July 11, 1992, at the Brookville Presbyterian Church.
She worked at Matson's Insurance before moving to Pittsburgh where she lived for around a decade, working at the Klett Rooney Lieber & Schorling law firm and Deloitte Touche accounting firm. After she was married, and her family began to grow, she committed her life to being a loving wife and mother.
Betsy was a lifelong member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church. She had an everchanging enjoyment of life and enjoyed many things over the years, but always had an attachment to keeping up with current events and never missed a Steelers game. Along with keeping up with the world, she paid close attention to the changing lives of her family, especially the lives of her children and mother who meant everything to her. Betsy was a strong and spirited woman who conquered many things in life including cancer.
In addition to her husband, Alan, Betsy is survived by one daughter, Alanna Reitz of New Jersey; one son, Nicholas Reitz of Brookville, PA; and one sister, Brenda (Jim) O'Shea of Rochester, PA.
A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. The broadcast will start on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker. An additional celebration of life will take place at a later date at the Brookville Presbyterian Church. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brookville Presbyterian Church or the Hahne Cancer Center.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/28545 into your web browser.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.