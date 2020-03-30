|
Elsie Resides McCloud was a popular cheerleader at DuBois High School, class of 1939.
She was the sister of Ann (Resides) Moody, Fred Resides and John Resides of 711 Howard Avenue. Later she met and married a graduate of rival Clearfield High School, Herman "Mac" McCloud. After World War II they began to raise a family together. They functioned as a partnership. Elsie was the contributing corporate wife as he became a tax attorney for U.S. Steel.
During that partnership she raised two sons, became an accomplished quilt designer and needlepoint artist, competed successfully in race walks until age 78, built an outstanding collection of American antiques, and traveled throughout the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.
During her last overseas trip (to Albania at age 89) she befriended a group of young Albanian women and introduced them to the pleasures of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. For 62 years Elsie was an active parishioner and participant at Church of the Redeemer in Squirrel Hill. The Episcopal Church in general, and Redeemer in particular, played a generative role in Elsie's long life. Six years after the death of her husband Mac, she married a longtime family friend, Judge Dwight Koerber. With that marriage she became stepmother to eight additional children. The couple had nine happy years together. Elsie died peacefully late in the evening on Tuesday, March 24. She spent her final years under the loving care of Longwood at Oakmont.
Elsie is survived by two sons, Robert and David, from her first marriage, and seven sons and daughters (Lynne, Richard, Bobby, Jim, May, John, Jenny) and from her second marriage. She was predeceased by Skip Koerber, an attorney in Clearfield. Elsie also leaves behind four grandchildren (Cory, Tim, Sean and Chris) and three greatgrandchildren (Rose, Emily and Addie) from her marriage to Mac. She also gained 29 grandchildren and 47 greatgrandchildren from her marriage to Dwight. They all miss her tremendously.
A private burial will take place and a Funeral Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations be made to Church of the Redeemer, 5700 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in The Courier Express from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020