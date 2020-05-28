Elvera Grace Cataldi
1931 - 2020
Elvera Grace Cataldi, age 88, of Drs Lane, Penfield, PA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.

Born on December 23, 1931, in Cardiff, PA, she was the daughter of the late Enrico Luigi and Rose Josephine (Armanini) Segalla.

She was a graduate of Bennett's Valley High School Class of 1949.

On July 8, 1950, she married her husband of 69 years, Dr. Francis C. Cataldi. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2019, and she has been lost without him.

Elvera graduated from The Approved University of Beauty Culture in Indianapolis, IN, and was a self-employed beautician in the Valley for 50 years. She loved her customers, many of whom became like family.

She had a green thumb, loved her flowers and could grow anything. She was hard-working and took great pride in a well-kept home.

Elvera was known as "Vera" to family and friends and she could be counted on to cause or share a good laugh. Her daughters will miss her dearly, and her words of wisdom "in Italian" and attention to detail are with them constantly. She loved spending time with her family.

Elvera is survived by her 3 daughters, Renee, Denise and Lisa, 1 brother, Angelo (Joann) Segalla and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Marie (Francis) Lombardo & Inez (Carl) Salter and 1 brother, Frank (Margaret) Segalla.

Elvera was a loving Mother, devoted wife and good friend to many.

There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Bennett's Valley Ambulance, 12479 Bennett's Valley Highway, Penfield, PA 15849.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
