Emily P. "Mimi" Gudalis, 91, of Sykesville, Pa., passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 12, 1928, in Helvetia, daughter of the late Peter and Helen Duda Negrey. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary and Anna Negrey, Helen Hepworth, and her twin brother, Emery Paul Negrey. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Julie Gudalis. She was joyfully married for 64 years to the late Michael P. Gudalis, who preceded her in death in November 2016. She was a former employee of Cameron in Reynoldsville and retired from Rockwell International in DuBois in 1979.
Mimi was a member of the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville. She served for years as the President of the Sykesville Women's Club and was the catalyst for the formation of the Sykesville Volunteer Ambulance Service where she served as a board member. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world, from London to Bangkok. She also loved to make trips to the casino and enjoyed the Sykesville Senior Citizen Bingo.
Surviving is her son, Mark M. Gudalis of Monaca, and his companion, Joyce Callaghan of Center Township. Also surviving is her grandson, Jason M. Gudalis, and his fiancee, Megana Sankaran, of Washington, D.C. She is also survived by two of her best friends, Millie Roy of Sykesville and Creta Miller of DuBois and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Emily may be made to the Sykesville Public Library.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home,50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 22, 2020