Emma (Lanzoni) Arble, 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.
Emma was born on January 26, 1920 to the late Vincent and Gentila (Coradi) Lanzoni. Emma was a member of St. Bernard Parish of Falls Creek.
She was active in church activities including their famous spaghetti dinners. Emma and her husband, Harry Arble, worked at Jackson China in Falls Creek. She was well known in her neighborhood, she enjoyed crafts, playing cards, and her little yorkie named Kensie.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry; her parents; Vincent and Gentila (Coradi) Lanzoni; five brothers; Alfred, Tallow, Aldo, Rigo, and Louis Lanzoni; five sisters; Lena Micai, Alma Casaro, Helen DePaoli, Marie Micai, and Martha Hopkins. Emma is survived by her nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at the St. Bernard Parish, 205 Taylor Ave., Falls Creek, PA 15840 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11am and officiated by Rev. Edward Walk.
Interment will take place at the Smithtown (Taylor) Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson County, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 5, 2019