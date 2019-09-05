Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Parish
205 Taylor Ave.
Falls Creek, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Arble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma (Lanzoni) Arble


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma (Lanzoni) Arble Obituary
Emma (Lanzoni) Arble, 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.

Emma was born on January 26, 1920 to the late Vincent and Gentila (Coradi) Lanzoni. Emma was a member of St. Bernard Parish of Falls Creek.

She was active in church activities including their famous spaghetti dinners. Emma and her husband, Harry Arble, worked at Jackson China in Falls Creek. She was well known in her neighborhood, she enjoyed crafts, playing cards, and her little yorkie named Kensie.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry; her parents; Vincent and Gentila (Coradi) Lanzoni; five brothers; Alfred, Tallow, Aldo, Rigo, and Louis Lanzoni; five sisters; Lena Micai, Alma Casaro, Helen DePaoli, Marie Micai, and Martha Hopkins. Emma is survived by her nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at the St. Bernard Parish, 205 Taylor Ave., Falls Creek, PA 15840 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11am and officiated by Rev. Edward Walk.

Interment will take place at the Smithtown (Taylor) Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson County, PA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now