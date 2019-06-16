Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Rebecca Sowers. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Send Flowers Obituary

Emma Rebecca Sowers, age 80, of Brookville PA, passed away on June 13, 2019, as a patient of the UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh PA.

Emma was born on September 19, 1938, to the late Blair A. and Mabel R. (Kramer) Smith in Knoxdale PA.

She attended the Brookville School District and went on to continue her education earning a certificate as a Certified Nurses Assistant.

She spent eighteen years working for the Jefferson Manor in Brookville PA, and throughout her whole adult life she was a homemaker.

On August 25, 1958, she married Robert J. Sowers in Coolspring PA; Robert preceded her in passing on November 16, 1997.

Emma was a member of the Rathmel Baptist Church and a past member of the Red Hats Society. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, gardening, and reading her bible. She loved her grandchildren and signing hymns to them. At Christmas time she enjoyed baking all kinds of goodies that she would give to her friends and neighbors. She enjoyed smiling, laughing, and being with all her family. She will truly be missed.

Emma is survived by three daughters; Rhonda (Mark) Allshouse, Tammy Palmer, Bonnie (Eric) Lander; one son; Kevin Sowers; one sister; Rose (Jerry) Boozer of Mercer PA; one brother; Gary Smith of Penfield PA; six grandchildren; Angela Allshouse-Woods, Tony Palmer, Jeremy (Tracey) Allshouse, Hannah Lander, Erica Lander, Paige Lander; and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Emma is preceded in death by two brothers; Martin R. Smith and Robert B. Smith.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 3 p.m.–7 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St, Brookville PA, 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Ken Eddy.

Interment will take place at the Worthville Cemetery, Jefferson Co., PA.

