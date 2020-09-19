Emory P. Miller, 94, Rockton, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born December 26, 1925, in DuBois, he was the son of the late William and Dollie (Miller) Lydick.
On February 25, 1947, he married Arveda (Bloom) Miller in Reynoldsville. She preceded him in death on October 20, 2006.
Emory was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (1942-1946). He worked for Preston Trucking as a manager and in sales. Emory was a member of Garfield Lodge #559, Coudersport Consistory, and the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona. He loved spending time with his family.
Emory is survived by a son, Kevin Miller, Home Camp; three grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Miller, Alexis Miller, and Austin Miller; and two great-grandchildren, Zach Miller and Barrett McKeirnan. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private visitation and service were held at the family's convenience with Rev. Kendra Balliet as officiant. Military honors were accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Additionally, a Masonic service was held by Garfield Lodge #559. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital
, 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.
