Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
DuBois, PA
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church
Sykesville, PA
Emory "Paul" Zydiak


1929 - 2019
Emory "Paul" Zydiak Obituary
Emory "Paul" Zydiak, age 90, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born on August 6, 1929, in Sykesville, Pa., he was the son of the late Peter and Helen (Kosko) Zydiak.
On June 26, 1954, he married Mildred M. (Baran) Zydiak. She survives.
Emory was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War.
He retired in 1991 from Carbon Graphite in St. Marys after 31 years of service in the shipping department. He was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville, Pa.
He is survived by one sister, Margaret Murdock of Punxsutawney, Pa.; one brother, Franklin Zydiak of Sykesville, Pa.; a brother-in-law, George Baran of Roseville, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Ghezzi.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Divine Liturgy will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville, Pa., with Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 Shaffer Street, Sykesville, PA 15865.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 15, 2019
