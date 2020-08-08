1/1
Eric Edward Deibler
1962 - 2020
Eric Edward Deibler, 57, died on Aug. 6, 2020, at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He left this earth surrounded by his loving siblings and we now know he is at peace. He was born on Oct. 5, 1962, and was a lifelong resident of Brookville.

He was employed as a drafting engineer by Penn Separator Corporation in Brookville.

He is survived by his two sisters, Diane (Dr. William) Urbanek of McMurray, PA, and Leigh (Dr. Robert) Taylor of Greensburg, and one brother, David Deibler of Brookville. Eric was adored by his nephews, Ryan (Lindsay) Deibler of Shippenville, Dr. Christopher (Dr. Megan) Urbanek of Greenville, NC; James (Lauren) Bryan of Leesburg, VA; Justin Bryan of Pittsburgh; Alexander Taylor of Greensburg; a great niece, Charlotte Bryan of Leesburg, VA, and numerous cousins.

Eric loved the outdoors and was an avid skier and golfer. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, fishing, hunting, mountain biking, boating and spending time with his friends and family. After Eric graduated from Brookville Area High School in 1981, he went on to receive his Associate Degree from Triangle Tech in Architectural Drafting. Eric was an active member of Brookville Eagles and Brookville Fireman's Club.

Visitation is scheduled with the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from 4-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the American Cancer Society or a tree be planted in Eric's memory, as his favorite pastime was enjoying the beauty found in nature. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 8, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home

