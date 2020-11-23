After suffering a stroke, paralyzed, I started therapy in the hospital for 3 weeks. I had the privilege of Erica's wonderful bedside manner and positive outlook. She had a darling smile and pushed me everyday to be the best I could be. Needless to say, I walked out of that hospital. I will forever remember her as I considered her my angel! You will be missed greatly, Erica!!!

Dru Bourbonnais

Friend