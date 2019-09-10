Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Himes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Himes


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Himes Obituary
Ernest L. "Ernie" Himes, 91, of Lewis Run, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Born Feb. 13, 1928, in Brockway, he was a son of the late Roy and Neta (Miller) Himes.

On Nov. 11, 1951, in Brockway, he married Vivian F. (Costen) Himes, who survives. He was a 1946 graduate of Brockway High School.

He was a member of the United States Army and a WWII veteran.

Ernie worked for Bell Telephone Co. in Punxsutawney for 16 years and retired from Verizon as a supervisor after 34 years.

Mr. Himes is survived by his wife Vivian, of 67 years, as well as three sons, Richard L. (Diane) Himes, of DuBois, Thomas E. (Janice) Himes, and Dennis D. (Ronda) Himes, all of Lewis Run; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Bernadine Himes, and two brothers, Daryl and Dennis Himes.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., East Main Street, and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church, and at 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with Rev. Robert Baldwin, pastor, officiating. Committal services and military honors by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108 will follow in McKean Memorial Park.

Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Download Now