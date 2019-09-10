|
Ernest L. "Ernie" Himes, 91, of Lewis Run, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Born Feb. 13, 1928, in Brockway, he was a son of the late Roy and Neta (Miller) Himes.
On Nov. 11, 1951, in Brockway, he married Vivian F. (Costen) Himes, who survives. He was a 1946 graduate of Brockway High School.
He was a member of the United States Army and a WWII veteran.
Ernie worked for Bell Telephone Co. in Punxsutawney for 16 years and retired from Verizon as a supervisor after 34 years.
Mr. Himes is survived by his wife Vivian, of 67 years, as well as three sons, Richard L. (Diane) Himes, of DuBois, Thomas E. (Janice) Himes, and Dennis D. (Ronda) Himes, all of Lewis Run; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Bernadine Himes, and two brothers, Daryl and Dennis Himes.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., East Main Street, and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church, and at 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with Rev. Robert Baldwin, pastor, officiating. Committal services and military honors by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108 will follow in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 10, 2019