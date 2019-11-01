Home

Leo Nedza Funeral Home
199 West DuBois Avenue
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-4567
Erwin Stapel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erwin Stapel


1958 - 2019
Erwin Stapel Obituary
Erwin Stapel, 61, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Penn Highlands Healthcare after a short illness. He was born April 5, 1958 in Kazakhstan, Central Asia, a son of the late Fredrich and Maria (Kruger) Stapel.
He is survived by his wife, Paula - Jean (Nichols) Stapel; a daughter, Edyn Marie (Matthew) Musselman of Dover, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Ann McCall of Connecticut; four sisters: Rita Roseke of Canada, Maria Dittmann, Katja Hofer and Lena Schroter, all of Germany; and one grandson, Dalton Michael Musselman.
Erwin graduated high school in Germany. He was a truck driver for Wal-Mart and enjoyed traveling.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 1, 2019
