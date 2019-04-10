Esterina (Esther) Torrell, age 98, of Wishaw, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esterina "Esther" Torrell.
She was born on November 11, 1920 in Sambiase, Calabria, Italy. On June 15, 1940 Esther married Anthony J. Torrell in Reynoldsville, PA; he preceded her in death on October 1, 1971.
Esther loved cooking and sharing Italian meals with her family and friends. She was especially known for her special Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinners.
Esther's memory will be cherished by her three daughters, Frances Marie Anderson, Angela Nancy Jones, and Sandra (Jerry) Gett; and three sons, Thomas Torrell, Anthony (Janet) Torrell Jr., and Daniel (Gina) Torrell. She was a devoted Nana who is also survived by ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Esther is also survived by her beloved nephew, Antonio Colosimo of Connecticut and Florida; and one niece, Teresa Colosimo of Bari, Italy.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Angela and John Murone; one sister, Francesca Colosimo; an infant brother; one son-in-law, William F. Anderson; and seven step-brothers and step-sisters.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2 – 7 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Father Bill Barron. Interment will take place at the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Esther's name to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 10, 2019