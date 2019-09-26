Home

Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Esther Elizabeth (Fye) Kessler


1919 - 2019
Esther Elizabeth (Fye) Kessler Obituary
Esther Elizabeth (Fye) Kessler, 100, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at Highland View Healthcare, Brockway, PA.

Esther was born on May 4, 1919 to the late Asa H. and Jennie Ellen (Foltz) Fye in Prescotteville, PA. On June 19, 1937, she married Lee D. Kessler Sr. She was affiliated with the Non-Denominational Church.

She was a homemaker for most of her life, who had an open home to those who needed it. She was active in poetry and song writing. She had a hymn and a poetry book published. Esther received awards in her achievements, including the golden award for her poem "Silent Grass." She was a faithful lady and was a godly example to many. She had insight into scripture that many did not understand, but it helped her to stay faithful. She was a great cook and baker. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Esther is survived by her son Lee D. Kessler Jr. of North Carolina; two daughters, Jennie Knox of Brockway, PA, Gloria (Stuart) Annabel of Virginia; brother, Peter Fye of Punxsutawney, PA; two sisters, Grace Coleman of Brockway, PA, Helen Jane Grady of Brockport, PA; and 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded by her son, Ace L. Kessler; daughter, Susan Marie Kessler; seven sisters, Pearle Sweet, Violet Henry, Gladys Henry, Alice Lingenfelter, Rose Lingenfelter, Ruby Strouse, Ruth Dinger; three brothers, Harry Fye, Norman Fye and, Thomas Fye.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. An additional viewing will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Immediately following there will be a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at the Morningside Cemetery, DuBois, PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 26, 2019
