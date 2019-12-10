|
Esther Patricia (Brochey) Emery, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, Pa.
Esther was born on August 27, 1935, to the late Landis and Grace Armetta (Himes) Brochey in Reynoldsville, Pa. She attended the Reynoldsville School District. Esther married Harry Eugene Emery Sr., on June 18, 1954, in Emerickville, Pa.; he precedes her in passing. She worked at Brockway Glass for several years before she became an aide for the Brookville School District and eventually retiring from there. She was a member of the Emerickville United Methodist Church and Women's Aglow for many years; she also served as secretary for Women's Aglow. She enjoyed spending the winters at her home in Clearwater Florida. She liked being outdoors, a few activities she enjoyed were camping, fishing, and hunting. She was an avid bowler and was apart of bowling leagues in both Brookville and Clearwater, Florida. Esther loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Esther is survived by her two sons, Douglas E. (Carol) Emery of Brookville, Pa., and Harry E. Jr. (Chandra) Emery of Brookville, Pa.; two sisters, Frances Rentovich of Harrisburg, Pa., and Elaine Russell of Clearwater, Fla.; seven grandchildren: Eric Emery of Brookville, Pa., Clayton Emery of Knoxdale, Pa., Bryce Emery of Brookville, Pa., Andrew Emery of Reynoldsville, Pa., Josh Emery of Brookville, Pa., Zack Emery of Brookville, Pa., Sara Spitz of Altoona, Pa.; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Harry Emery Sr., Esther is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Spitz; three sisters, Betty Haines Dorothy Yohe and Faye Hicks; and four brothers, Jack Brochey, Ronald Brochey, Raymond Brochey and Floyd Brochey.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder–d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. An additional visitation will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service following immediately after at 11 a.m. and officiated by Craig Peterson.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Emerickville United Methodist Church. Final interment will take place at the Emerickville Methodist Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 10, 2019