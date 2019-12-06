|
Esther Ruth (Ericson) Murray, 84, of Falls Creek, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, Pa.
Esther was born on October 25, 1935 to the late C. Leonard and C. Ruth Ericson in Kersey, Pa. She graduated from Kersey High School as a member of the class of 1953. Esther married Gerald L. Murray on February 20, 1954, in Ridgway, Pa.; Gerald survives her. Esther spent her working life employed at Brockway Glass as a packer before her retirement in the early 90s. She was Methodist by faith and always maintained a strong faith in God. Esther enjoyed camping and was an avid reader. She enjoyed baking, she baked and decorated many cakes over the years. She was a loving mother and wife who will be missed by many.
In addition to her husband, Gerald Murray, Esther is survived by one daughter, Donna (Terry) King of Falls Creek, Pa.; two grandchildren, Jodi (Rick) August of Reynoldsville, Pa., Jerry (Amy) King of Reynoldsville, Pa.; and four great-grandchildren: Braydon King, Marissa King, Derek August, and Amanda August.
In addition to her parents Esther is preceded in passing by one daughter, Nancy Murray, and one sister, Anita Hefty.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. also at the funeral home and officiated by Pastor Terry Felt. Interment will take place at Beechwoods Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson Co., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 6, 2019