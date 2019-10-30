Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Etha Kriner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Etha (Jones) Kriner


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Etha (Jones) Kriner Obituary
Etha (Jones) Kriner, age 78, of Luthersburg, PA, went into the loving arms of her Savior on October 28, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer.
Born February 5, 1941, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Grace Long Jones.
On February 9, 1963, she married Fred C.Kriner. He survives.
Etha was a member of West Liberty Baptist Church where she loved to teach the ladies Sunday School class. She was also a founding member of the Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association. She helped her husband with Kriner's Auction for 49 years. She loved to knit and she was famous for her raisin filled cookies and her peanut butter icing.
She is survived by her three loving children, Clair and his wife, Beckie Kriner, of DuBois, Annette Kriner of Sunbury, and Susan Bundy of DuBois; four loving grandchildren, Philip (Heather) Kriner, Stephen (Beth) Kriner, Stephanie Kriner, and Drew Bundy, and one adorable great-granddaughter, Serenity Kriner. She is also survived by two sisters, Genevieve (Steve) Bobko and Nancy (Daniel) Pempel, both of Farmville, VA, as well as nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother as well as a sister, Jane McCullough, a niece, Mary Jane McCullough, and a great-nephew, Nicholas Kuntz.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor Phil Colgan officiating. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family encourages donations be made to the West Liberty Baptist Church or DuBois Christian Schools.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Etha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now