Etha (Jones) Kriner, age 78, of Luthersburg, PA, went into the loving arms of her Savior on October 28, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer.
Born February 5, 1941, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Grace Long Jones.
On February 9, 1963, she married Fred C.Kriner. He survives.
Etha was a member of West Liberty Baptist Church where she loved to teach the ladies Sunday School class. She was also a founding member of the Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association. She helped her husband with Kriner's Auction for 49 years. She loved to knit and she was famous for her raisin filled cookies and her peanut butter icing.
She is survived by her three loving children, Clair and his wife, Beckie Kriner, of DuBois, Annette Kriner of Sunbury, and Susan Bundy of DuBois; four loving grandchildren, Philip (Heather) Kriner, Stephen (Beth) Kriner, Stephanie Kriner, and Drew Bundy, and one adorable great-granddaughter, Serenity Kriner. She is also survived by two sisters, Genevieve (Steve) Bobko and Nancy (Daniel) Pempel, both of Farmville, VA, as well as nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother as well as a sister, Jane McCullough, a niece, Mary Jane McCullough, and a great-nephew, Nicholas Kuntz.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor Phil Colgan officiating. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family encourages donations be made to the West Liberty Baptist Church or DuBois Christian Schools.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 30, 2019