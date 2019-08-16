|
Ethelene Giles, age 86, of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home.
Born June 24, 1933 in Westover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ord and Laura (Swartzlander) Oakes.
On October 30, 1954, she married her husband, Allen G. "Duke" Giles. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2009.
Ethelene retired from Ames Department Store at the DuBois Mall after over 22 years of service. She, along with her husband Duke, had previously owned and operated Clearview Camping Grounds in DuBois.
She was a member of the DuBois Church of Christ and enjoyed crocheting.
Ethelene is survived by two daughters, Barb Bennett of Falls Creek, PA and Laura Watkins and her husband Jim of DuBois, PA; three sons, Doug Giles and his wife Tracy of Reynoldsville, PA, and Dale Giles and Randy Giles, both of DuBois, PA; two sisters, Mary Wheeler of Southington, OH & Catherine Adams of Woodsfield, OH; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Giles, and two sisters, her twin sister Ethel McGaughey and Shirley Crawford.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2 p.m.–5 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Keith Newell officiating.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to DuBois Church of Christ Benevolence Fund, 501 Orient Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 16, 2019