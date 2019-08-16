Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Morningside Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethelene Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethelene Giles


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethelene Giles Obituary
Ethelene Giles, age 86, of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home.
Born June 24, 1933 in Westover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ord and Laura (Swartzlander) Oakes.
On October 30, 1954, she married her husband, Allen G. "Duke" Giles. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2009.
Ethelene retired from Ames Department Store at the DuBois Mall after over 22 years of service. She, along with her husband Duke, had previously owned and operated Clearview Camping Grounds in DuBois.
She was a member of the DuBois Church of Christ and enjoyed crocheting.
Ethelene is survived by two daughters, Barb Bennett of Falls Creek, PA and Laura Watkins and her husband Jim of DuBois, PA; three sons, Doug Giles and his wife Tracy of Reynoldsville, PA, and Dale Giles and Randy Giles, both of DuBois, PA; two sisters, Mary Wheeler of Southington, OH & Catherine Adams of Woodsfield, OH; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Giles, and two sisters, her twin sister Ethel McGaughey and Shirley Crawford.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2 p.m.–5 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Keith Newell officiating.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to DuBois Church of Christ Benevolence Fund, 501 Orient Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethelene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now