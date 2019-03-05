Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene A. Facchine. View Sign





Born on March 5, 1951 in Ridgway, he was the son of the late Joseph G. and Angeline Armanini Facchine.



On August 17, 1974 he was married to Linda Field and she survives. Retired, Eugene had been employed at Owens-Brockway Glass for 43 years, and at his retirement he worked in the Machine Shop.



He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Eugene was a member of the



In addition to his wife he is also survived by a son Paul D. (Mildred "Pixie") Facchine of Hampstead, MD; a sister Theresa (David) Zameroski of Ridgway; 3 brothers James (Mary) Facchine also of Ridgway; Michael (Patricia) Facchine of Brockport and Mark (Cathy) Facchine of Fairview, PA; 2 grandchildren: Zachery J. and Hailey A. Facchine; an aunt Nini Tamburlin of Kersey, PA; and a brother-in-law Ray (Patty) Field of Johnsonburg, PA. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by 2 nephews Ray and Timothy Field.



Calling hours will be on Wednesday March 6 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7 at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Church in Brandy Camp with Fr. Ross Miceli presiding. Pastor Dave Nagele will also participate at the Mass. Full Military Honors will be accorded Thursday morning at the church by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.



Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway. Memorial donations may be made to Hahne/Penn Highlands DuBois Cancer Center 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801 or the Foundation Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com Funeral Home Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

1033 4Th Ave

Brockway , PA 15824

