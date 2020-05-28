Eva E. Battitori Palmer, age 77, of Howard Road, Brockport, PA; died on Tuesday May 26, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on November 30, 1942, in Hazen, PA; she was the daughter of the late James E. and Mable Irvine Welsh. Eva was married to Roger Boleen and he preceded her in death. She then married Donald Battitori and he preceded her in death on August 25, 1992. She then married Frederick Palmer and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2009.
Retired, Eva had been employed for 34 years at Brockway Glass as a Packer. She was a member of the Brockport United Methodist Church. Eva was a volunteer and she knew how important it was to devote your time and talents to organizations, and was willing to help anyone in need. She volunteered at the Brockwayville Depot, the Horton Twp. Lions and Lioness Clubs, the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Shop, and at the Chatterbox. She also enjoyed being with and around people, whether it was just talking or going to area country music nights and dancing. She also enjoyed trips to the Farmers Inn and was an avid reader.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Schatz Benasutti of Brockway and a granddaughter, Daniele (Rob) Coccimigilo also of Brockway.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a brother, James Welsh.
Calling hours will be on Friday, May 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Helping Hands Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Brockway Ambulance PO Box 222 or Brockway Vol. Hose Company PO Box 253 all of Brockway, PA 15824
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on May 28, 2020.