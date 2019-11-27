Home

The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Eva Rowena (Thomas) Bockoven


1929 - 2019
Eva Rowena (Thomas) Bockoven Obituary
Eva Rowena Thomas Bockoven, 95, of Easley, S.C., wife of the late Arthur George Bockoven, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Oakview Park Assisted Living.
Born in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Shannon Monroe Thomas and Rebecca Phoebe Dale. Mrs. Bockoven was a retired school teacher having taught in Aiken, S.C.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Bockoven.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at The Howze Mortuary, 6714 State Park Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
Funeral services will be November 29, at 11 a.m. at The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, 7 Duncan Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 27, 2019
