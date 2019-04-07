Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Jean (Yarger) Gilbert. View Sign

Evelyn Jean (Yarger) Gilbert, age 68, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, as a patient of West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on June 29, 1950, to Johnie Junior and Sylvia Jane (Bumbargar) Yarger, in Philipsburg, PA; both of her parents survive her. Evelyn graduated from the Mushannon Valley High School in Houtzdale, PA, with the class of 1968. On November 19, 1988, she married John Gilbert in Treasure Lake, PA; John survives her. For over twenty years, Evelyn and John attended the Soldier Community Church where she enjoyed participating with the ladies quilting class. She was also involved during elections as an election inspector and she loved being able to volunteer at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. In her early years, she worked many different jobs including restaurants, veterinary clinics, grocery stores, and others. She would be most well known for owning and operating Evelyn's Pet Parlor in DuBois PA; she ran this business for over thirty-six years. Evelyn also held a Real Estate license which led to them owning many different rental properties. She loved fireworks and she would travel all over so she could watch firework shows; John's and Evelyn's first date was watching a firework display. She could never sit still, always having to be on the go. Evelyn loved being around people and making them laugh. She made friends easily and they became friends for life, partly due to the ability she had to make people feel comfortable, loved, and special. Evelyn was generous, caring, fun-loving, and adventurous. She loved the life she lived and she lived everyday to the fullest. She was grateful for the opportunities and abilities that she had throughout her life. Although her family misses her, she gave them comfort by letting them know that she was not afraid of dying. Her strong faith in God helped her through all of the treatments and trials without stopping to waste time on complaining about her situation. Having time to prepare helped as well.

In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn is survived by two children, Jason (Dawn) Barr of Tyrone, PA, Tina (Jim) Hollingshead of Altoona, PA; two step-children, Rick (Trina) Gilbert of Utica, OH, Dawn Zimmerman of Falls Creek, PA; three sisters, Cindy (Ed) McGuire of Morrisdale, PA, Tara (Nick) Richtscheit of Allensville, PA, Dolly Yarger of Clearfield, PA; eight grandchildren: D.J., Josh, Jason "Butch," Kyle, Sydney, Jeremy, Ashley, Darton; and two great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is preceded in death by one brother, John Scott Yarger.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 1 – 4 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 4:00pm, and officiated by Pastor Kevin Brooks. Interment will take place at the Prospect Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Soldier Community Church Building Fund. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com

