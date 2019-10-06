Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
211 S Main St
DuBois, PA
Faye F. Wheeler


1927 - 2019
Faye F. Wheeler Obituary
Faye F. Wheeler, age 92, of Rockton, PA, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born on January 19, 1927, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ezra and Gertrude (Ross) Peters.
On June 5, 1946, she married John S. Wheeler. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2017.
She was a homemaker and was Lutheran by faith.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Lieber and her husband Richard of DuBois, PA and Laurie McCracken and her husband Gary of Luthersburg, PA; one sister, Twila Busch of Hamburg, NY; six grandchildren: Suzi Manning, Donald, Brenton, and Michael McCracken, Mechelle Kerstetter and Kip Lieber; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Lieber.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Carrying on Faye's tradition of family dinners, her family will hold a private gathering in her honor.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to 365 Hospice, 119 South Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 6, 2019
