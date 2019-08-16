|
Flora F. Carr, 83, of 778 Brandycamp Road, Kersey, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown following a brief illness.
She was born on March 7, 1936, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Harry and Ada Ruth Merritt.
On March 10, 1955 in the Brockport Methodist Church, she married Gerald Carr, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2001,
Mrs. Carr was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Horton Township Schools and then graduated from Ridgway High School. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and also rooted for the Steelers. She loved flowers of all kinds and playing Bingo. She never turned down a trip to Salamanca with her family, and enjoyed the time they spent together.
She is survived by one son, David Carr of Kersey and by one daughter, Jeanne Sheetz and her husband Don of Kersey; by three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Donald) Sheetz, Bernard (Donna) Carr, and Melissa O'Donnell; and by five great-grandchildren: Sadie, Hannah, Lee, Olivia, and Gavin. She is also survived by three sisters, Bernice Coleson, Edna Cribbs, and Nancy Trumbull, all of Ridgway; by two brothers, Dan Merritt of Kersey and Harry (Kitty) Merritt of Kersey; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Carr, Jr. in 2002; three brothers, Richard Merritt in infancy, Art Merritt and Frank Merritt, and by one sister, Martha Chmielewski.
Funeral services for Flora F. Carr will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Pastors Paul and Sue Fields officiating.
Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 16, 2019