Flora Sue Matheson, age 80, of 520 Oak St., Ridgway, died Monday morning September 16, 2019, at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born April 5, 1939, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Walter H. and Hattie R. (States) Brunner. She married Gary W. Matheson on June 26, 1960, he survives. She resided in Ridgway all her life and was a 1957 graduate of Ridgway High School and attended IUP for 2 1/2 years. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Ladies WELCA of the Church, and the White Shrine. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, camping, and she loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had been employed by Alltel for 29 years.
She is survived by her husband Gary W. Matheson of Ridgway, 2 sons: David W. (Lisa) Matheson of Ridgway and Brian R. (Doreen) Matheson of Ridgway; 1 daughter Beth (Mark) Santaniello of Brockway; 8 grandchildren: Ashley, Eric, Chris, Tim, Brent, Amanda, Mike, and Matt; 9 great-grandchildren: Kira, Mia, Hailey, Blake, Lucas, Andrew, Mason, Bella, and Anna; 3 brothers: Walter "Butch" Brunner of Ridgway, Ralph Brunner of St. Marys, John (Linda) Brunner of St. Marys; 5 sisters: Ruth Duchi of Wilcox, Kate Allshouse of Ridgway, Shirley Miller of Golden, CO, Cathy Tancaus of Beaumont, TX, Carol (Louie) Jordan of Wilcox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers: William, Donald, and Albert Lee; and 4 sisters: Jean, Maryetta, Donna May, and Naomi Ruth.
Funeral and Committal Services for Flora Sue Matheson will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-8 PM. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church or to the Community Nurses, Inc.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 22, 2019