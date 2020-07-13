Florence Chase, age 97, of River Road, Caledonia, PA deid Sunday, July 12, 2020 at UPMC Altoona. A daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Miller) Billotte, she was born on July 25, 1922 in Lecontes Mills, PA.
Besides her parents, Florence was predeceased by: her husband, Hall Chase; and ten siblings, Clarence, Harry, Jess, Earl, Morris, Woodrow, Martha, Geneva, Mabel and Eileen.
Florence was a caregiver in Nursing Homes for many years. Living most of her life in Bennetts Valley, she enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
There will be no visitation.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.