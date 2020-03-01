|
|
Florence M. Lindemuth, age 94, of the Pansy-Ringold Road, Mayport, Pa., died on Friday, February 28, 2020, at her residence.
Born on January 31, 1926, in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Clara A. Shofstahl Lindemuth. Retired, Florence had been employed at RCA. She was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. Her greatest enjoyment in life came from going to church.
She is survived by two sisters, Anna (Tom) Wylam of Reynoldsville, Sarah (Bill) Dinger of Mayport; a brother, Clarence (Galinna) Lindemuth of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Amanda of California.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son, Calvin Lindemuth; two sisters, Dorothy Lindemuth and Judy Uplinger; two brothers, Melvin and Blair Lindemuth; an infant brother, Richard and an infant sister, Doris.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Donald Pendley officiating. Burial will be in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 1, 2020