Floyd Blair Emerick, 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center, Brookville, Pa.
Floyd was born on October 25, 1920, to the late John and Golda (Stormer) Emerick Jr., in Winslow Township. He graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1939. Floyd proudly served in World War II with the Army Air Corps in the Solomon Islands, South Pacific, as a radio operator in the Army Airways Communication System Squadron. On May 7, 1946, Floyd married Donna Jean Tozier in Indiana, Pa.; she precedes him in passing. He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as a Flight Service Specialist, Electronic Technician and Chief Electronic Technician for thirty-five years. Throughout his life he was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. After retirement he also enjoyed golfing, and traveling with his wife, Donna, in their RV. He will be greatly remembered and missed by his friends and family.
Floyd is survived by two children, Larry (Carol) Emerick of Norwood, N.C., Dennis (Mary Ellen) Emerick of Egg Harbor Twp., N.J.; seven grandchildren: Ryan Emerick, Daniel (Crystal) Emerick, Alyssa Emerick, Jason Emerick, Christopher (Valerie Flesch) Emerick, Michele (Ryan) Daly, Lauren Emerick; six great-grandchildren: Colin Daly, Penelope Emerick, Audrey Daly, Gwendolyn Emerick, Everett Emerick, Holden Emerick; one sister, Margaret Swartz; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Floyd is preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Yeany, Kathryn Spangler; two brothers, Donald, and Clayton, and twin brother, Lloyd Emerick.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 9 – a.m. at the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 9, 2020