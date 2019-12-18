|
Mr. Floyd "Jerry" Miller, 82, of Dothan, Alabama, died Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1937, in Brockway to Francis and Eldora Miller; both have predeceased him. He was married for 61 years to Gwendolyn Truesdale of DuBois, who survives. Miller was employed with Brockway Glass prior to moving to Pensacola, Florida, where he was employed by The Department of Defense until his retirement. He has been a resident of Dothan, Alabama, for the last two years.
Miller is survived by two sons, Floyd II, Paul (Regina), and daughter, Jennifer (Thomas) McCarthy, four grandchildren and spouses, three great-grandchildren, a brother, Thomas (Rita), nieces, and nephews.
Glover Funeral Home, Dothan, AL (334) 699-3888.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 18, 2019