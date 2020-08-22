1/1
Frances A. "Fran" Marshall
1948 - 2020
Frances A. "Fran" Marshall, age 72 of DuBois, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.

Born on January 11, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Grace (Lucore) Novitsky.

On October 28, 1987 she married Frederick S. Marshall. He survives.

Fran was the manager of Fashion Bug in DuBois many years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church where she was active in church affairs, especially the Outreach Dinner Program.She was also a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church Rosary Infant of Praque Society, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Falls Creek, PA. Fran enjoyed reading, music in the city park on Thursday nights and spending time with her grandchildren.

Fran is survived by one daughter, (Michele Hatten of Curwensville, PA), one sister,( Barbara Ross & her husband Ron of DuBois, PA), 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son (James Hatten, Jr.) and one sister (Carol Teddick).

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4-7 PM the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Covenant Church Outreach Dinner Program, 26 East Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
