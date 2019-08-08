|
Frances C. Peace, 92, DuBois, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born September 1, 1926, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Lang) Kellner.
On February 20, 1946, she married Daryl A. Peace in DuBois. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2006.
Frances graduated from Luthersburg High School. She retired from Ideal Products in Sykesville and then worked as a CNA in Florida. Frances was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She was active in the DuBois Nursing Home Auxiliary and enjoyed sewing, crafts, camping, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Frances is survived by a son, Roger (Zella) Peace, DuBois; her grandchildren, Matt Wingard, PA, Mike and John Peace, GA, Kevin Peace, DuBois, Doug Peace, AZ, Jason Hayes, VA, and Josh Hayes, GA; five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Julia Wuey, Marie Galentine, and Caroline Kessler, her brothers, Lamar and James Kellner, a granddaughter, Nichole Hayes, and a great-granddaughter, Alysia Wingard.
There will be no public visitation. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor Amy Godshall-Miller officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 8, 2019