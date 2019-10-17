|
|
Dr. Francis C. Cataldi, 90 years old, of Drs Lane, Penfield, PA passed away peacefully at his home on October 14, 2019 with his wife and daughters at his side, after a brief illness.
Born on November 23, 1928 in Tyler, PA, he was the second son of Angelo and Concetta Paturzo Cataldi. Francis graduated from Huston Township High School in 1946. He married Elvera Grace Segalla on July 8, 1950 and entered the Army in 1951. Before being honorably discharged, he and Vera moved to Indianapolis, IN and he entered Lincoln Chiropractic College, graduating with honors in 1958 as a Doctor of Chiropractic.
Francis was very proud of the fact that he worked various odd jobs to put himself through Chiropractic School while supporting his wife and new born child. Francis practiced as a Chiropractor in PA for 50 years, and his daughters are still approached by people who miss his honest and caring treatment. He also worked for the State of Pennsylvania and for the Department of Environmental Resources as a Surface Mine Inspector for 10 years prior to retirement. During that time, he served as Union President for AFSCME. Even in retirement, he had a thirst for knowledge and was always available to family and friends for help and advice. Francis was a member of the Driftwood Masonic Lodge No. 532 and served as Grand Master in 1973, 1977 and 1981. He remained an honorary member until his passing.
He will be dearly missed by his wife for being a caring, trustworthy and loving husband. His daughters will remember him not only as their hero, but for instilling the importance of hard work, honesty, knowledge and principals.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, and 3 daughters, Renee, Denise, and Lisa.Many may remember him as "Doc" or "Bear", his childhood nickname.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Bennett's Valley Ambulance, 12479 Bennett's Valley Highway, Penfield, PA 15849 or Penn Highlands Hospice Nurses 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 17, 2019