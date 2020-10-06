Francis E. Hand, age 90 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home.
Born on May 21, 1930, in Clearfield County, he was the son of the late J.H. and Emma (Hoover) Hand.
He was a 1948 graduate of Luthersburg High School.
He was married to Frances ""Ruth"" Hand. She preceded him in death in 2008.
Francis was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.
He had worked both the B&O and CSXT Railroad for 40 years. He was also the owner/operator of Happy Valley Farm in Brady Township.
He loved hunting and fishing and was an avid dog owner of many breeds.
Francis is survived by 2 daughters; (Sharon Shepler & her husband James and Debbie Hetrick), 1 son (David Hand & his wife Susan), step daughters;(Judy Metalonis, Carol McCollough, Deborah Rosman and Shelly Erickson), numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 1 son (Doug Hand), stepdaughter (Nancy DeRalph) and Stepson (Dennis Myers).
There will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held.
Interment will be in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to the local Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 65, 5 West Long Avenue, Apt. B, DuBois, PA 15801
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com