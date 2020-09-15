1/1
Francis L. "Bud" DeLong
1928 - 2020
Francis L. "Bud" DeLong, 91, Reynoldsville, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Born November 3, 1928, in Ridgway, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Duttry) DeLong.

On August 22, 1950, he married Hazel (Giles) DeLong in Sabula at his parent's home. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. Hazel survives.

He served with the U.S. Army National Guard during the Korean War Era from 1950-1952. For 30 years, Bud was employed by Atlas Pressed Metals as a die-setter and machinist. He also worked as a foreman for Carbon City Products for 11 years. Additionally, Bud and his brother, Bill, had been co-owners of an auto body shop and an ESSO Station. Bud was a member of the DuBois Church of Christ where he was a deacon. He enjoyed hunting and playing baseball for the American Legion League, but spending time with his family was what made him the happiest. Bud was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bud is survived by three children, Charles W. (Kathy) DeLong, Sherrie (Steve) Young, and Rhonda (Kurt) Vilkinofsky, all of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Tina, Mandy, Becky, David, Timothy, and Melissa; six great-grandchildren, Levi, Thea, Ezekiel, Declan, Ariella, and Eliana, as well as a brother, William "Bill" (Betty) Delong, DuBois.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald LeLand DeLong, an infant son, Theodore DeLong, and 2 brothers, Charles E. and James DeLong.

As per Covid restrictions, there will be no public visitation or service. A private service will be held for the family with Minister Keith Newell officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the DuBois Church of Christ, 501 Orient Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 15, 2020.
