|
|
Francis L. "Papa" Snyder, age 80, of Cross Creek Village Lane, Brockway, Pa., went to be with his Lord and Savior in the arms of his wife Barb, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Born on January 9, 1940, in Corsica, Pa., he was the son of the late Elvin Laird and Edith L. Bailey Snyder. Fran was a 1958 graduate of the Brockway High School. On August 14, 1965, he married his best friend, Barbara L. Steele, and she survives. They enjoyed 54 and a half years of married life.
Retired, Fran had been employed at Brockway Glass as a machinist for 42 years. He also worked for the Morelli family as a school bus aide, helping handicapped children for 10 years, a job he really enjoyed.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era from 1958 to 1962, and was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.
Fran was a member of the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church where he was a lifetime ruling elder. He also was a member of the church's choir and cantata, and helped with many of the church dinners. He also was a member of Local 110 and the Brockway Area Kaimanns.
He enjoyed working in his garden and cutting his grass. He was an avid Penn State fan, Pittsburgh Steeler, Pirate and Penguins fan.
In addition to his wife Barb he is also survived by two sons, Michael (Nicole) Snyder and Mark (Victoria) Snyder, both of Brockway; two brothers, Elvin (Joyce) Snyder, also of Brockway and Russell (Dorothy) Snyder of Suitland, Md. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Cristini and Violet L. Snyder; a brother-in-law, George Cristini; and a nephew, Brian "Beaker" Cristini.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church, 14 Beechwood Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840; the ; or the Brockway High School Student Loan Fund.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020