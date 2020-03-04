Home

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040

Frank A. Lizauckas


1919 - 2020
Frank A. Lizauckas Obituary
Frank A. Lizauckas, age 101, of DuBois, Pa., died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Christ The King Manor.
Born on February 4, 1919, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late William and Mary (Regakinas) Lizauckas.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II.
Frank retired from Rockwell International Manufacturing and was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, the James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17.
He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by four brothers: Anthony, Vincent, James, and Paul Lizauckas, and a sister, Annie Lavango.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45a.m. from the Chapel at Christ the King Manor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Morning at 11 a.m. from the Chapel at Christ the King Manor with Fr. Matias Quinmo as celebrant.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Guard from the Chapel at Christ the King.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 4, 2020
