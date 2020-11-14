1/1
Frank C Ogershok
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank C. Ogershok, 93, Village View, DuBois, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

He was born March 1, 1927, in Adrian Furnace, PA, the son of the late Joseph and Rosalia (Brechka) Ogershok. He was married to E. Lenore (Stoughton) Ogershok for 60 years before her passing in 2006.

Frank was a graduate of Sandy High School class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked as a Metropolitan Insurance salesman until retiring in 1987.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling and pitching fast pitch softball. He was a fan of both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Frank was a member of the Emporium VFW Post 6221 and a life member of the Penfield Volunteer Firemen's Club.

Frank leaves behind a son, David Ogershok, a daughter Patricia K. (Glen) DeSalve, two grandchildren, Dana (Rick) Haupt and Lori (Billy) Jarbeck and one great-grandchild, Brody Haupt.

In addition to his parents, wife and a daughter, Nona Ogershok, Frank was also preceded in death by 15 siblings.

Frank lived 42 years in Penfield before moving to DuBois in 2001.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Benezette Cemetery beside his wife.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at HYPERLINK "http://www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com" www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
199 West DuBois Avenue
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-4567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo Nedza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved