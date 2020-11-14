Frank C. Ogershok, 93, Village View, DuBois, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
He was born March 1, 1927, in Adrian Furnace, PA, the son of the late Joseph and Rosalia (Brechka) Ogershok. He was married to E. Lenore (Stoughton) Ogershok for 60 years before her passing in 2006.
Frank was a graduate of Sandy High School class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked as a Metropolitan Insurance salesman until retiring in 1987.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling and pitching fast pitch softball. He was a fan of both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Frank was a member of the Emporium VFW Post 6221 and a life member of the Penfield Volunteer Firemen's Club.
Frank leaves behind a son, David Ogershok, a daughter Patricia K. (Glen) DeSalve, two grandchildren, Dana (Rick) Haupt and Lori (Billy) Jarbeck and one great-grandchild, Brody Haupt.
In addition to his parents, wife and a daughter, Nona Ogershok, Frank was also preceded in death by 15 siblings.
Frank lived 42 years in Penfield before moving to DuBois in 2001.
A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Benezette Cemetery beside his wife.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home.
