|
|
Frank Joseph Manco, Jr., 71 of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Penn Highlands Brookville.
He was born in DuBois on March 18, 1948, the son of the late Frank Joseph Manco Sr. and Peninah (Fullerton) Manco.
Frank was catholic by faith.
He grew up in DuBois and was a fireman at Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company in his younger years.
Mr. Manco faithfully served two tours of duty in Vietnam in the United States Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Marksman Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He was humble about his service and rarely spoke of his experiences.
On June 4, 1974, he married the former Patricia Ann Smelko. They enjoyed forty-five years of marriage. She survives.
Frank dedicated his life to his work as Director of Operations at Jefferson Grocery. He loved his job and truly respected the Levy family that he had worked with for so many years. His dedication to his work continued up until the end of his life.
One of the dearest things to Frank's heart was celebrating Christmas with his family at home. He decorated the home with his many Santa Claus's, enjoyed playing Christmas music through the season, and had an artistic ability to wrap gifts with the fanciest paper, adorn it with a beautiful bow and place a small memento that was specific to the person receiving the gift.
Frank was a huge supporter of Brookville Raiders wrestling team, which he became involved with because of his grandson. He helped start Brookville Ultimate Duals wrestling tournaments which continues to present.
He was an enthusiastic avid "Pitt Fan" and loved the blue and gold.
In addition to his wife Patty, he is survived by two children, Kim Hubler and husband Douglas of Brookville, and Pat "Bud" Grube and wife Brenda of Rossiter; two grandchildren, Jory Hubler and wife Nikki of Brookville, and Melanie Lazzari and husband Derek of Indiana; four great grandchildren, Alexandria Hubler, Coltin Hubler, Cecelia Lazzari and Connor Lazzari.
A private family funeral will be held at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
He will be interred at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 15, 2019