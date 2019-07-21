Frederick E. Bovaird, age 64, of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.

Born on June 1, 1955, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late William B. and Betty (Plyler) Bovaird.

On April 30, 1975, he married Janice M. (Puyda) Bovaird. She survives.

He retired from Owens Brockway after 42 years of service.

Fred was a member of the Old Town Beagle Club and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by one daughter, Becky Little & her husband Dave of Charlotte, NC; one son, Andrew Bovaird & his wife Maggie of Pittsburgh, PA; four grandchildren, Lucy & Paige Little and Bryce & Declan Bovaird; one sister, Cecelia Heitzenrater & her husband Ken of Brockway, PA; and one brother, Michael Bovaird & his wife Debbie of Brockway, PA.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home with Father Vasyl Banyk officiating.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a .

Published in The Courier Express on July 21, 2019