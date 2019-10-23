|
Frederick L. Gray, age 77, of Luthersburg, PA died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Born on April 9, 1942, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late John R. and Kathleen (Shaffer) Gray.
On June 25, 1966 he married his wife of 53 years, Delores (Jones) Gray. She survives.
Fred retired after 35 years of service as a Supervisor of Posted and Bonded Roads from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. After his retirement, he worked part time for over 20 years at Johnson Motors.
He was a member of the Luthersburg United Methodist Church where he held several offices within the church and was always very active in church affairs. He was a 35-year volunteer and president of the Luthersburg Union Cemetery. He enjoyed going for rides looking at wildlife and having an ice cream cone with his wife. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a passion for John Deere tractors.
Fred is survived by two sons, Steven L. Gray and Richard "Hoss" Gray, both of Luthersburg, PA; two sisters, Ruth Srock and her husband Ralph of Luthersburg, PA and Betty Blake of Newark, DE; and three grandchildren ,Morgan, Dallas and Chandler Gray.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Robert Gray and one sister, Dorothy Hibner.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. and on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Luthersburg United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Luthersburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Kendra Balliet officiating.
Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Luthersburg United Methodist Church 2044 Carson Hill Road, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 23, 2019