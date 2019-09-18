|
|
Galon E. Conrad, age 81, of Rockton, PA, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Born on June 23, 1938 in Rockton, PA, he was the son of the late William Lee and Helen (Kephart) Conrad.
On August 20, 1960 he married Shirley Senior. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage. She survives.
Galon was Lutheran by faith and an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Rockton, PA.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Korea.
Galon was a "jack of all trades." He had a car dealership in his younger days, was a homebuilder for many years, started his own custom closet shelving company and in 1988 he and Shirley opened Steeple Furniture of Rockton.
In his free time, he enjoyed the company of his family, rounds of golf, traveling in the motorhome, spending time at his camp which overlooks Rockton and getting breakfast at the Hitching Post with the guys. Galon was the most generous man and always had a story to tell.
In addition to his wife Shirley he is survived by two daughters, Tammy Gaither and her husband John and Sherri Ball and her husband David, both of Rockton, PA; three grandchildren, Kyle Read, Kourtni Ball and Zane Gaither; and one sister, Carla Holly of Port Orange, FL.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Burt and William Conrad.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Way officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 483 Old DuBois Road, Rockton, PA 15856.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 18, 2019