Gary A. Haupt, 56, of Munn Road, Penfield, Pa., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an accident at the Greentree Landfill.
A son of the late Myron W. and Janis M. (Munn) Haupt, he was born on Dec. 11, 1962 in DuBois, Pa. On Nov. 17, 2006, he married Jona (Hilliard), who survives at home.
Besides his wife, Gary is survived by: Two children, Gary M. Haupt of Weedville and Alicia (Wyatt) Bonsell of York; a stepson, Dustin Wright of Punxsutawney; five grandchildren; a sister, Dena S. Haupt of Sykesville and two nieces, Mandy (Brandon) Coder and Dustie (Bryant) Dahl.
Gary had been working as a Tipper Operator at the Greentree Landfill for five years. Living all his life in Penfield, he enjoyed being an avid outdoorsman, hunting, trapping, fishing and gardening.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held by the family.
The family suggests memorials to the Salvation Army and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 19, 2019