Gary John DeFrain, 61, of 20350 Bennetts Valley Highway, Byrnedale, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois, after a brief illness.
He was born December 3, 1958, in St. Marys, son of the late Charles L. and Louise Spangler DeFrain. Gary was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1977. He was a retired employee of St. Marys Tool and Die, retiring in 2018.
On October 19, 1990, in Force, Gary married Jayne Sidelinger, who survives. He is also survived by two sons: Michael DeFrain of St. Marys and Gary DeFrain, Jr., at home; a sister, Denise Sennett and her husband James of Kersey; two brothers: Jeffrey C. DeFrain and his wife Mary Lee of St. Marys and Scott T. DeFrain and his wife Charlene of Kersey; his family fur friend, Maxwell; and by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Gary was a member of the John M. Reed Masonic Lodge #536. He was also a member of the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Association. Additionally, Gary was a member of the Olympic Athletic Club, the American Legion Post #948, the IP & S Club, the Pulaski Club, and the Scrub Masters Club.
Gary loved smoking cheese and pepperoni for his family and friends to enjoy. He could often be found enjoying a few beers with his friends at the campground. His hobbies included hunting with his boys and friends, fishing, and most of all camping with his family and friends. Gary had a very outgoing personality which his many friends will attest to.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home in St. Marys on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with the Rev. Ginger Gardner officiating.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801, or to the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, Penn Highlands DuBois, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.