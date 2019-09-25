|
Gary L. Foster, age 59, of DuBois, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 22, 2019.
Born November 4, 1959 in DuBois he was the son of Barbara L. (Watson) Foster and the late Robert C. Foster.
On July 20, 1997 he married Cindy S. (Gulvas) Foster. She survives.
Gary graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1977 and Williamsport Community College.
He was employed by Miller and Sons and was a member of the Local 354 Plumber/Pipefitter Union.
He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where he served as an usher.
In his younger days Gary was an avid weight lifter. He enjoyed coaching childrens sports, bowling, softball, and golfing.
But above all Gary's love for his family always came first.
In addition to his wife and mother, Gary is survived by his three children: Dylan, Damon and Kierra Foster. He is also survived by a brother Scott (Janet) Foster, Polk, Pa. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gary is also survived by a very special Uncle Bill and Gail Ann Lowe.
Gary was preceded in death by his father as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to: DuBois Central Catholic Athletic Dept., 200 Central Christian Rd., DuBois, Pa. 15801 or to Mt. Zion UMC, 16 Denton Ave., DuBois, Pa. 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 25, 2019