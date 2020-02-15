Home

Peterson Funeral Home
153 Jefferson St.
Brookville, PA 15825
814-849-8355
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
153 Jefferson St.
Brookville, PA 15825
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
153 Jefferson St.
Brookville, PA 15825
View Map
Gary Lee Lockwood


1955 - 2020
Gary Lee Lockwood Obituary
Gary Lee Lockwood, 64, of McAninch Rd., Emerickville, Pa., formerly of Brookville, Pa., pass away peacefully on Thursday February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 2, 1955 in Brockway, Pa., the son of Harry Lockwood and Maybelle Lyle Lockwood, and on September 12,1992, married Sandra Brosius Zitzelberger in Brookville, Pa., who survives.
Gary worked as a machinist for Rescar, Shakespeare and Sons, and Osborne Machine, all of DuBois, Pa.
He was a former member of the Port Barnett United Methodist Church in Brookville, a member of the Twin State Auto Club, enjoyed dirt track racing and NASCAR visiting many local and long distance tracks. Gary loved crafting with wood, making many items for his wife, his children, and his grandchildren, but the highlight of his life was spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren.
Gray is survived by his wife Sandra; two daughters, Michelle Bargerstock (husband Jim Chapman) of DuBois, Pa., Kim Conley (Husband John) of York, Pa.; and three sons, Joseph Zitzelberger (wife Sabrina) of Pittsburgh, Pa., James Zitzelberger of Brookville, Pa., and Jason Zitzelberger (wife Tracy) of Strattanville, Pa.; a sister, Betty Smith of DuBois, Pa.; three brothers, Don Lockwood of DuBois, Pa., Ed Lockwood of Luthersburg, Pa., and Richard Lockwood of Tennessee; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Beverly Lockwood and Gertrude Edwards; and two brothers, Harry and Robert Lockwood.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville, Pa., with a service to follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. David Nagle officiating. Internment will be in the Temple Cemetery, Warsaw Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.
In Gary's memory, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Hahne Cancer Center – 100 Hospital Ave. DuBois, PA 15860, In Home Solutions Hospice Care – 298 Main St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825.
Published in The Courier Express from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
