Gary Lee Roberts
Gary Lee Roberts was born on 10/14/1951, and died 6/12/2020, after fighting pancreatic cancer.

Preceded in death by his mother, Ellene Tueche; and father, Ben Roberts. He is survived by his brother, Kim Roberts and his children and grandchildren, Duane Roberts and his children, Aunt Betty Mathews and her children and grandchildren, and his Lesa Lantelme.

He served in the US Navy and PA National Guard. He graduated Slippery Rock University 1981 where he met the love of his life, Lesa Lantelme. They stayed together thru thick and thin and in 2004 she finally agreed to marry him. He enjoyed the river, drinking beer, but most of all, making Lesa happy. A happy wife is a happy life.

Please come and enjoyed a Celebration of Life at Kinloch Firemen's Club, 915 New York Ave, Lower Burrell, PA 15068 Saturday 6/20/2020 from 1 until 3PM. Show Lesa how much you care.

Professional Services Trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd. (Blawnox, PA) www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
