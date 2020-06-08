Gary LeRoy Reitz, 53, of Luthersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, during a short stay at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Gary was born on November 15, 1966, to Samuel George and Freda Viola (Hice) Reitz in Latrobe, PA; both his parents survive him. He graduated from Jeff Tech with the class of 1985. Gary married Ann Marie Haney on April 6, 1991, in Brookville, PA; Ann survives him. He worked as a millwright for the Pittsburgh Local Union 443 for thirteen years before beginning work at Symmco Inc., in Sykesville, PA, where he worked for five years. He was a former Master of Hobah Lodge #276 in Brookville, PA, and was a 32nd degree Mason out of the Coudersport Consistory. He was also a volunteer with the Brady Twp., Fire Company for twenty-five years. Gary loved camping and hunting or anything that allowed him time to spend in his camper. He loved a good campfire and always enjoyed splitting wood and drinking beer. He enjoyed napping and loved his dogs Belle and Banks. Above all else, Gary loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandson, Vance. In addition to his wife and parents, Gary is survived by two children; Megan Marie (Joseph) Wills; Jacob LeRoy (Amanda Frantz) Reitz; his grandson; Vance Wills; and one brother; Kenny (Sandy) Reitz. Gary was preceded in passing by his beloved dog, Ivy. A Celebration of Life will take place in honor of Gary at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Coudersport Consistory, Hobah Lodge #276, and the Brady Twp., Volunteer Fire Company. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.