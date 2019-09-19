|
|
Gary T. McAninch, 73, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Mt. Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born March 4, 1946, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Glen W. and Ruth E. (Walls) McAninch.
On June 29, 1968, he married Madalyn J. Kline in Reynoldsville. She survives.
Gary graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1965. He was employed by UPS as a driver for 30 years before his retirement. Gary belonged to Masonic Lodge #534 (John W. Jenks) in Punxsutawney, Jaffa Shrine in Altoona, and the Coudersport Consistory. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by two children, Melissa L. Johnson, Rocky Mount, N.C., and Bryant T. McAninch, DuBois; three grandchildren, Dylan M. Johnson, Addeson L. McAninch, and Haley N. McAninch; two brothers, William (Betty) McAninch, Mercer, and Larry (Mary Kay) McAninch, DuBois, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death his parents and a sister, Ruth M. Hartzfeld.
Friends and family will be received Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel Inc., DuBois. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. from the funeral chapel with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 19, 2019